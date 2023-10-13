Create New Account
Massive pro-Palestinian protest held in Iraq
RT


Oct 13, 2023


Thousands of demonstrators gathered in the center of Baghdad for a rally to show support for the Palestinian people in Gaza. Israeli flags marked with a red ‘X’ were burned during the protest.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3ozycm-massive-pro-palestinian-protest-held-in-iraq.html

