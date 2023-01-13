PEOPLE FOR PEOPLE RADIO - SHARE WITH SHARA WITH GUEST ALLECIA MAINE 13TH JAN 2023

Today I have a very special guest, Allecia Maine. She comes to us all the way from the West Coast of the USA, an animal communicator, holistic dog trainer, creator of products, and developer of the Insync body assessment and muscle release technique! Join me as we journey into the story of what brought Allecia to working with wild horses, white wolves, her PhD. and how to reset the flow to optimal Brain Chemistry and understanding Quantum Entanglement.





SHARA

7 PM UK - 11 AM PACIFIC- 2 PM EASTERN

Be Aware. Get Activated. Take Action.



In a world of so many shifts occurring understanding that everything is energy is the most powerful tool you can have. Applying this knowledge to your everyday ways is key. This time will be used to speak about those ways to apply the codes of life to your life. Life can be hard but it doesn’t have to be. Let’s make the shift together.

Here we will engage in discussion about the awareness of events around us…. how to activate our inner knowing and ways to take action.

http://peopleforpeople.ning.com/



http://www.alleciamaine.com/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/neutronsprotonselectrons our PFP Videos







