Snowmageddon Headed for 2/3 of US | Silver Breaks Past $100 | This Week's Headline News 1/23/26
Resistance Chicks
Resistance ChicksCheckmark Icon
70 views • 1 day ago

Weekly News Report! Well, it's here, folks- not just the crazy bio-engineered historic winter storm set to pummel 230 Americans, but something else just as historic. Silver broke the $100 barrier, blew right past it like Road Runner running from Wile E. Coyote, and is hovering over $104, while gold nearly smashed past a record $5,000! What in the wide, wide world of metals and snow and ice is going on over here? All of that and much more in This Week’s Headline News! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/snowmageddon/

trumpnewsgoldsilvergreenlandprecious metalssnow stormsnowmageddonhow much snowwho is going to get snowsilver hits 100did silver hit 100gold 5000
