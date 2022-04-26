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PANDA's Marc Girardot on how the COVID vaccines damage your body
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1857 views • April 26, 2022
Steve Kirsch.
A new paper is out linking the COVID vaccines and hepatitis (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0168827822002343).

Marc believes that this is not directly due to the spike protein, but happens indirectly. After injection, the lipid nanoparticles (LNP) in the vaccines carry the mRNA instructions to your cells causing them to express spike protein (known as "transfection"). These transfected cells are all over your body and are not limited to the injection site. The T-cells in the immune system then attack these cells (since they are expressing a foreign protein) causing the destruction of (formerly) healthy tissue. If the T-cell attacks happens to cells in the liver, you get hepatitis. If it happens in cells near your heart, you get myocarditis. If it happens in the cells protecting the blood-brain barrier and in your brain, the barrier can be damaged leading to prion disease, Alzheimer's, dementia, autism, stroke, etc. More details in this 47 minute video.

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v128d14-pandas-marc-girardot-on-how-the-covid-vaccines-damage-your-body.html
Keywords
healthdementiaimmune systemautismadverse effectsvaccinevaccine injurieslivermedicinealzheimersstrokejabshothepatitisinoculationinjectionpandacovidmrnat-celltransfectionspike proteinprion diseasesteve kirschmarc girardot
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