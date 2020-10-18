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SIXTHSENSE - IMAGE ENHANCEMENT - SUN MACHINE MECHANISM EXPOSED!
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92 views • October 18, 2020
MUSIC: Koda - Faking (TZ Bootleg) [FREE]
Free download: https://bit.ly/31fAsWd
This photo was sent to me by a fellow researcher and friend in July.. Many thanks to them for catching this awesome shot!
I have enhanced this as I saw the mechanism before enhancing very clearly... I have highlighted the areas and labelled what i believe the parts are..
Are the nano bots covering this? OR, the nano is actively building the structure/mechanism?
The thing I have discovered is that the areas which look to have a rainbow hue are indicative of a obfuscation technology in place... The light is actively being bent around a object they want to hide...
This opens up many questions I know most want to ask... Everything in this realm is a lie... And we are waking up to it .... Well, some of us are!
Free download: https://bit.ly/31fAsWd
This photo was sent to me by a fellow researcher and friend in July.. Many thanks to them for catching this awesome shot!
I have enhanced this as I saw the mechanism before enhancing very clearly... I have highlighted the areas and labelled what i believe the parts are..
Are the nano bots covering this? OR, the nano is actively building the structure/mechanism?
The thing I have discovered is that the areas which look to have a rainbow hue are indicative of a obfuscation technology in place... The light is actively being bent around a object they want to hide...
This opens up many questions I know most want to ask... Everything in this realm is a lie... And we are waking up to it .... Well, some of us are!
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