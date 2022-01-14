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Londoners Respond to Calls for PM Johnson's Resignation Over Lockdown-Breaking Party
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80 views • January 14, 2022
Londoners respond to calls for PM Johnson's resignation over lockdown-breaking party

Londoners commented Thursday on widespread calls for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign, over allegations he broke coronavirus lockdown restrictions by attending a drinks party in May 2020.

"The worst thing is, so many people were left without seeing loved ones and were dying, I think that's absolutely heartbreaking and it's just wrong," said Olivia suggesting that the "massive mistake that they made" should be followed by Johnson's resignation.

Thomas Charlie supported the idea that Johnson "should resign, for sure," stressing, "he betrayed everyone's trust, like that is terrible." He went on to suggest that "after a scandal like this, maybe a change of government is needed."

Jim meanwhile slammed Johnson as a 'liar' and described the situation as a 'disgrace,' while Gabriel noted that the scandal "shows a lot of hypocrisy in our leadership," supposing the premier would leave within the next two months due to public pressure.

An alleged law-breaking party was held in the garden of the prime minister's official residence, 10 Downing Street on May 20, 2020, whilst the country faced a 'stay at home' order and limitations on social interactions and gatherings.

The prime minister on Wednesday admitted to parliament that he had joined colleagues for drinks in May 2020. However he said he had believed the gathering to be a 'work event.'

The Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross is among those in the Tory party calling for Johnson to step down over the affair. Labour Party leader Keir Starmer meanwhile has asked if the prime minister would resign.

A number of senior cabinet members however have given Johnson their backing.

A report by a civil servant Sue Gray is expected to be published next week, digging into the alleged events.

#UK #London #BorisJohnson
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vaccineslondonboris johnsonmandatespmlockdownsplandemic
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