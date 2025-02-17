BREAKING: ISRAEL TO RESUME ATTACKS ON IRAN! - Marco Rubio Meets With Netanyahu! - MIGA?

GET NON-MRNA FREEZE DRIED MEAT HERE:

Josh Sigurdson reports on the resumption of attacks on Gaza and Lebanon as clearly there is no actual "ceasefire" and the whole story around a ceasefire was a hoax from the beginning.

As Trump calls for an annexing of Palestine to build resorts as his Israel First government rallies around him, Marco Rubio is meeting with Netanyahu to talk about bringing down Iran as anti-Iranian rhetoric continues to be propagated. All to normalize the inevitable manufactured war.

Israel has said they will target Iran's nuclear facilities with or without the United States.

Hezbollah is giving Israel until February 18th to leave the country or they say there will be major consequences.

Israel has been caught using an 80 year old as a human shield, strapped with a bomb and then killing him and his wife.

More awful crimes against humanity continue to be exposed on the ground as Israel murders its way toward the "Greater Israel Project" and a "Third Temple."

All the while the global agenda to force the world into a "Great Reset" continues utilizing these manufactured wars as an excuse, including threats of Russia going to war with Europe some time this year.





