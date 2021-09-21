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RV_GCR, QFS, NESARA/GESARA, and Current Events Update 092021
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190 views • September 21, 2021
Here I discuss the importance of the proper foundation for moving forward. I also discuss the problem with the Consciousness of Man Movement along with giving you my take on current events in the context of your original role as an "imager" of the loving and forgiving Father.
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