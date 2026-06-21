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Meanwhile, even though on the night of June 20, Russia decided not to strike Kiev, very dramatic events were unfolding in the Ukrainian capital. As it turned out, armed groups of people infiltrated Kiev from several directions at once and began a massive seizure of armories. ...................................................................................................................................................................................... ******************************************************
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