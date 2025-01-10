Los Angeles DEW Fires, Castreau 'Resigns' To Bring in Ultra Zionist and Trump Pushes the NWO to Thunderous Applause

Cheers to reaching Level 38 of the Ultimate 3D Video Game! Los Angeles gets Maui’ed. Kanada soars into a brand new Zionist psyop era on the back of the same bird, different wing. Andrew Tate becomes the Mainstream Alternative Media’s CoIntelPro darling for UK Crime Minister. Oh, and get ready for ‘2 weeks to flatten the Bird Flu curve’ as someone dies out of “66” cases worldwide and China gets a new respiratory super virus outbreak.









***** Sources for this video *****





Intro vid: Little FEMA Houses by John Cougar Femacamp! - Boatrawker: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fSm-FKm1HTU





"How Israel Faked the Oct 7th Attack - Max Igan Conversation with Matt Guertin: https://vigilante.tv/w/vqMgMZyeMb4cqVeVYc9ust"





