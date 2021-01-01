CIA/NSA GOLDEN PILLARS - THE STEVEN D KELLEY SHOW - TruthCatRadio.com

TCR#504 STEVEN D KELLEY #57 JULY 27, 2017

Steven D Kelley is the owner, creator, and show host on Truth Cat Radio, at TruthCatRadio.com. He can be listened to LIVE every Thursday night at 9:00 EST, 6:00 PST. Steven has been a presence on radio formats since his days on Revolution Radio several years ago, where he grew a base of nearly a million listeners to his channel, which the station had never had before. After leaving Revolution Radio, he was on American Freedom Radio. Steven created Truth Cat Radio in 2016, so that he could have the freedom to say what he wants to say. The Steven D Kelley shows are LIVE every Thursday night. His weekly shows can currently be watched on YouTube at the Steven D Kelley channel. He also has given seminars, lectures and has presented commentaries on Press TV and RT as an independent analyst, researcher and journalist.