BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

A MASONIC ORB FROM THE 1800ᵴ 🧿📜 WHAT WERE THEY REALLY HIDING⁉️
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
670 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
193 views • 1 day ago

A Masonic Orb from the 1800s… What Were They Really Hiding? 🧿📜 (what say you, NNR⁉️)


Source: https://x.com/vegastarr/status/1929290106017308785


NNR says that this is a 'nothingburger':


NIGHTNATION.LIVE | COMMUNITY RELATIONS SERVICE AND OUR RETARDED ENEMIES


https://rumble.com/v6udf87-nightnation.live-community-relations-service-and-our-retarded-enemies.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp


bunterhiden23 basically trolls this comment section...but he actually revealed something:


South is actually East, they rotated the system 90 degrees when they took over in here. Sun rises in the south and sets in the north. Muslims are praying in the wrong direction which is doubly funny because Masons also created Islam.


PERPENDICULAR is the word of the day ⚿ that's where electromagnetism lies

Keywords
freemasonrygatekeepermulti pronged offensivenight nation reviewmasonic orbperpendicular
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy