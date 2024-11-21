Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - November 19, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2425 - Are people going to wake up to the toxins in our food? -Winter Haven votes to take fluoride out of the water supply. -Vehicle prices and electric vehicles. -Will they take off some of the drugs that are on the market? -The importance of positivity. -What is problem with feminism? -What are they feeding salmon? -Are UFOs being addressed by congress but being covered up? Plus much more!