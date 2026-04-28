Another Fake Israeli Trump Assassination Attempt (Cole Allen) – Video #311

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This 3rd fake Trump assassination attempt on April 25th 2026, another Israeli-orchestrated event, was likely planned to divert further attention away from the coming technocracy and to a lesser extent the Epstein Files while there is a lull in the Iran War. Notice how a stage magician or “mentalist” Israeli-American Oz Pearlman was next to Donald and Melania when the shots rang out.
Shownotes:
https://thefreedomarticles.com/20-key-questions-exposing-the-trump-assassination-hoax/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/magic-bullet-theory-returns-2024-staged-trump-assassination/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/crisis-actors-galore-at-fake-trump-assassination-attempt/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/charlie-kirk-fake-assassination-33-red-flags/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/the-attack-on-your-basic-perception-of-truth-and-reality-video-56/
https://x.com/DavidVance/status/2048278510171464019
https://x.com/DodgeVincii/status/2048344478214140230
https://x.com/adamemedia1/status/2048232276874395822
https://x.com/FurkanGozukara/status/2048515704727511379
https://rumble.com/v790dyu-karoline-leavitt-tell-everyone-that-there-will-be-shots-fired-tonight.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VdNiPXRWVGIl
https://x.com/BasedSamParker/status/2048242053805740506
https://x.com/DeryaTR_/status/2048414566862725492
https://x.com/The_Maga_Report/status/2048233743291400233
https://www.reddit.com/r/conspiracy/comments/1svyq8i/the_recent_searches_for_cole_allens_name_well/
https://substack.com/@reason2resist/note/c-249547744
https://x.com/MeidasTouch/status/2048347927542984881
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Makia Freeman is the editor of alternative media / independent news site The Freedom Articles. He is author of the books The Cult of the Chosen Ones, Break Your Chains and The International Satanic Network Exposed, the book series Controversial Truths Revealed (Cancer: The Lies, the Truth and the Solutions and 40 Incredible Real Life Alien Abductee and Contactee Experiences) and lead researcher at ToolsForFreedom.com. Makia is on Rumble, BitChute, Odysee, Brighteon, Substack and YouTube.