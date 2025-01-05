"Free Will: A Divine Gift in a World of Influence"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The video explores the concept of free will as a divine gift implied in the Bible, distinguishing it from free speech, which is shaped by societal and community influences. Free will, rooted in God’s creation, allows individuals to choose their thoughts and actions. While external factors such as family and community shape outward behavior, true free will aligns with God’s will through the teachings of Jesus Christ. Jesus demonstrated the ideal use of free will by rejecting worldly influences, resolving conflicts with love, and guiding others toward divine alignment. The article emphasizes that free will enables us to choose between living by God’s words or conforming to worldly desires, ultimately reflecting our spiritual alignment and purpose.