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Conservative Journalist Uses Self-Defense After ANTIFA Attacked Him In Portland
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42 views • August 23, 2019
Brandon of "That's The Point With Brandon" was attacked by ANTIFA while reporting on the recent events in Portland. Brandon joins Will to tell his story of when ANTIFA forced him to use self-defense.
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