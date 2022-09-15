Real Tragedy behind the Catastrophic Events in the Communist China

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https://gnews.org/post/p1l9ea82d
During the Grand Live Broadcast on September 11th, Miles Guo gave an in-depth explanation of the frequent catastrophic events in the Communist China when he talked about family issues