Expert Attorney Shreds COVID19 Mandates

SOURCE: Peak Prosperity



Is there anything you can or should do if you are facing a vaccine mandate as a condition of attending school or keeping a job? Yes. Absolutely, there is.



Robert Barnes, celebrated attorney in landmark cases representing clients as diverse as Wesley Snipes, Alex Jones and the Covington Catholic students who successfully sued several MSM outlets for public defamation, sits down with Chris to discuss today’s legal battle royale: vaccine mandates.



Barnes addresses the legally shaky ground the mandates are on, as well as the outright unconstitutionality of the argument for enforced compliance. He gives practical advice for you to follow if you are continuing to face mandates for both the initial vaccines and future booster programs.



In our current censorship heavy media environment, this critical discussion about these egregious attacks on our civil rights cannot be ignored and should be shared WIDELY.