“The Process Is the Punishment”: Pastor Indicted by Fani Willis
Published 18 hours ago

Pastor Steve Lee, who has a background in law enforcement, is facing multiple felony RICO charges filed by corrupt Georgia DA Fani Willis. In this interview at CPAC with TNA senior editor Paul Dragu, Lee discusses the lawfare aimed at his First Amendment rights and the inseparable ties between Judeo-Christian values and those of the American Republic. 

Keywords
trumpcpaclawfarericocpac24

