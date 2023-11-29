Create New Account
Russian Army Is Preparing A Breakthrough To TRANSNISTRIA and The Capture Of ODESSA!
The Prisoner
Published 21 hours ago

Over the past two months, American newspapers and numerous news portals have regularly published articles about the coordinated changes in the Ukrainian arena of hostilities. In particular, American journalists and military experts began to recognize that the Russian army seized the initiative on the battlefield despite the unprecedented support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine by the United States and other Western countries...............

odessarussian armytransnistria

