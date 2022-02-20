Confession & Remission of Sins ~ Father I have sinned ~ [Luke 15:21].

My Christian Prayers https://t.me/Intercessor2028

I hope this video encourages some of you, still unsaved and/or Tribulation saints, to repent of your sins and to seek true Christian salvation b/c the doors of Grace and Mercy are truly being closed by the day. This list is to be taken as an "example" to give you an idea. I don't claim to it to be perfect and/or complete but this is what I use for my intercessory work. Take this list to the Lord Jesus Christ in prayer and ask Him to shed His light into your heart, to give you the grace, the ability and the humility to repent and confess your own sins. Remember, there are "no" unrepented sinners in Heaven, not a "single" one of them.



As to keeping The Sabbaths, our Father God revealed to me personally that He wants us to keep them as they were included in the Ten Commandments written in stones by Father God Himself (He's the same yesterday, today and for ever). We don't have to keep "Torah" as many think (and do) and/or "The Feasts of our Lord God" but we do have to keep His 10 Commandment the best we can, and confess our sins daily and/or weekly. As to The Sabbaths, I keep them when I can, but due to the nature of work I do, sometimes I can't (for now). I take Communion with Jesus Christ once/week on The Sabbath Day.



I hear many Christians saying:



1) We don't have to keep The Law or Torah - I agree.

2) We don't have to keep The Feasts of Leviticus 23 - I agree (even though I did in the past). But, it is "not" a sin if you want to keep them as they're shadows of things to come to pass - is not harming anybody - or is it??

3) We don't have to keep The Sabbath - I totally disagree with you one this one because Father God put it inside the 10 Commandments for a very good reason.

4) We don't have to go to church - Ideally we should. But we're living in the end times and pretty much all mainstream Christianity and church goers have sold out to Satan and have already taken the CV-19 mRNA INJECTIONS 666 mark of the beast. I've been to many of these churches and I come back home in tears, disheartened, and upset b/c of the wolves, hirelings and Jezebels preaching in these churches. They will not speak the truth, they will not preach against sin, they will not warn the sheep that we're living in the end-times, they're totally sold out, corrupted and compromised.



That's my stand on these issues.