Alone, Yet Not Alone | Joni Eareckson Tada | Lyrics

What a beautiful song of worship and praise to our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ, sung by a woman with an incredible voice who is a quadriplegic.
Only a miracle of God could have given her the ability to sing like an angel, when she can hard move her body at all!
As usual, I only heard this song recently, and learn about Joni Eareckson Tada this past year; what an amazing woman of faith…
WayfaringGal.com
Lyrics:
I'm alone, yet not alone
God's the light that will guide me home
With His love and tenderness
Leading through the wilderness
And wherever I may roam
I'm alone, yet not alone
I will not be bent in fear
He's the refuge I know is near
In His strength I find my own
By His faithfulness He’s shown
That so mighty is His shield
All His love is now revealed
When my steps are lost
And desperate for a guide
I can feel his touch
A soothing presence by my side
Alone, yet not alone
Not forsaken when on my own
I can lean upon His arm
And be lifted up from harm
If I stumble, or if I'm thrown
I'm alone, yet not alone
When my steps are lost
And desperate for a guide
I can feel his touch
A soothing presence by my side
By my side!
He has bound me with His love
Watchful angels look from above
Every evil can be braved
For I know I will be saved
Never frightened on my own
I'm alone, yet not alone
I'm alone, yet not alone
Be strong and of a good courage, fear not, nor be afraid of them: for the LORD thy God, he it is that doth go with thee; he will not fail thee, nor forsake thee. (Deut 31:6)