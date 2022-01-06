WAR ROOM [3 of 3] Wednesday 1/5/22 • DANIEL McCARTHY, News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Tune in as War Room runs down the latest breaking news from around the globe.
“I really want to piss off the unvaccinated...And so we are going to continue doing that, until the end... We need to tell them... you will no longer be able to go to the restaurant. You will no longer be able to go for a coffee, you will no longer be able to go to the theatre. You will no longer be able to go to the cinema." Macron said in an interview.
SaveINFOWARS.com - Save INFOWARS Legal Defense Fund
*****SEE FULL DESCRIPTION FOR IMPORTANT LINKS*****
• Please Help With One Time Tip or Monthly Support For The Ron Gibson Channel
Any Amount Will Help
• SEND WITH ** ZELLE ** TO [email protected]
• EASY DONATION APP - https://cash.me/$RonGibsonChannel
• SUBSCRIBE STAR - https://www.subscribestar.com/rongibsonchannel
• Your Support Is Greatly Appreciated, Thank You
• Please SHARE far and wide, we are missing about 170k Subscribers from youtube
• Infowars Live TV presents •
• THE ALEX JONES SHOW
• WAR ROOM - OWEN SHROYER
• THE AMERICAN JOURNAL - HARRISON SMITH
• HARD HITTING • NEWS • ANALYSIS • REPORTS • INTERVIEWS •
• https://www.infowars.com/app
• https://www.infowars.com/show
• https://www.infowars.com
• https://www.infowarsstore.com
• https://www.banned.video
• https://www.newswars.com
• https://tv.infowars.com
• FIND ALEX JONES and INFOWARS SHOWS ON ALL THESE RON GIBSON CHANNELS
• https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rongibson/
• https://www.brighteon.com/channel/rongibsonchannel
• https://d.tube/c/rongibsonchannel
• https://odysee.com/@RonGibsonChannel:0
• https://vaughn.live/rongibsonchannel <<<<< LIVE & REPLAY
• https://flote.app/RonGibsonChannel/live <<<<< LIVE & REPLAY
• https://www.mixcloud.com/RonGibsonChannel PODCAST
• Current Social Media
• https://flote.app/RonGibsonChannel
• https://gab.com/RonGibsonChannel
• https://www.spreely.com/RonGibsonChannel
• https://www.minds.com/RonGibsonChannel
• https://parler.com/profile/RonGibsonChannel
• https://www.facebook.com/groups/rongibsonchannel
• https://mewe.com/join/rongibsonchannel
• https://gettr.com/user/rgibsonchannel