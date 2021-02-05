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Patriot Resistance: States Stand Up for 2nd Amendment
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113 views • February 05, 2021
Patriot Resistance Communiqué for the Day Feb. 5, 2021: The right to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed...
WATCH ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/vdli0v-patriot-resistance-states-stand-up-for-2nd-amendment.html
Clarification: George Washington said, "Firearms stand next in importance to the Constitution itself. They are the American people's liberty teeth and keystone under independence..."
*** The Right to Bear Arms and the Second Amendment (Lawyer's Opinion)
https://leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com/2011/12/right-to-bear-arms-government-tyranny.html
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney (WA) and author (Auriga Books).
Pen name: Tina Foster
Website: cynthiahodges.com
Blogs: leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com, plasticmacca.blogspot.com
WATCH ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/vdli0v-patriot-resistance-states-stand-up-for-2nd-amendment.html
Clarification: George Washington said, "Firearms stand next in importance to the Constitution itself. They are the American people's liberty teeth and keystone under independence..."
*** The Right to Bear Arms and the Second Amendment (Lawyer's Opinion)
https://leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com/2011/12/right-to-bear-arms-government-tyranny.html
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney (WA) and author (Auriga Books).
Pen name: Tina Foster
Website: cynthiahodges.com
Blogs: leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com, plasticmacca.blogspot.com
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