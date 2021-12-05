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Kids Escaped "Covid Prison", Located and ARRESTED by Australian Military!
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1317 views • December 05, 2021
https://rumble.com/vq4pmj-aboriginal-kids-escaped-covid-prison-camp-located-and-arrested.html
With every passing day, Australia’s identity as a “democracy” becomes a more distant memory. Instead, Australia is once again the penal colony it was founded as, an island prison with 25 million people trapped inside. New Zealand’s government is becoming more tyrannical, and the people are angry. So instead of easing up on lockdowns, members of the government are talking about giving themselves security, so protect them from their subjects.
Maria Zee joins us to discuss.
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Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
With every passing day, Australia’s identity as a “democracy” becomes a more distant memory. Instead, Australia is once again the penal colony it was founded as, an island prison with 25 million people trapped inside. New Zealand’s government is becoming more tyrannical, and the people are angry. So instead of easing up on lockdowns, members of the government are talking about giving themselves security, so protect them from their subjects.
Maria Zee joins us to discuss.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
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