Russian Pensioner Rescues a Child from a Thief

Mikhail Makarov, a 72-year-old from the Moscow region, caught a robber stealing a child's mobile phone in broad daylight. The criminal was later arrested, and the pensioner was rewarded by the police.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.