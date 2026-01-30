Joe Oltmann Untamed | Mark Cook | 2020 Fallout: Ballots Raided | 01.30.26

On this Friday’s episode of Joe Oltmann Untamed, Joe is back and diving headfirst into the accelerating 2020 election fallout federal investigators have seized ballots from Fulton County, Georgia, after months of fierce resistance, exposing what many call a massive cover-up. Emerald Robinson dropped a bombshell: massive post-certification alterations to Dominion voting machines, including hundreds of illegal DLL files per machine, invalidating the certification process itself. Joe ties it straight to Eric Coomer, declaring he's headed to jail along with precinct facilitators and the one big cartel protecting the fraud Ruby Freeman's Obama-linked lawyer Michael Gottlieb sued investigators, and Fulton officials spent millions blocking transparency. Why fight so hard? The truth is surfacing, and consequences are coming fast.

Joe welcomes election and cyber-security expert Mark Cook to unpack the raid's implications, Patrick Byrne's fresh insights on DLL problems and hard drive needs (with Tulsi Gabbard mentions), and why Fulton Commissioner Bridget Thorne admitted they've burned millions to hide ballots. From Coomer's admissions of foreign contacts to the broader cartel operations, this is the accountability moment we've waited for people must go to prison.

Radical left chaos ramps up with ICE Out Friday: a national strike calls for no work, school, or shopping until "ICE terror ends," with Denver metro protests and thousands of students (pawns of NEA radicals) walking out leading Aurora Public Schools to close due to teacher absences. We play Fox's Don Lemon arrest report, expose manufactured disruptions diverting from fraud revelations, and end with a disturbing clip from a liberal influencer explaining why conservatives "need" them. Tune in truth is rising, commies are crying, and justice is rolling!





