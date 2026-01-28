BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
DOD Advancement With Lifi Ai Automation Macine Learning
The Edified Mind
The Edified Mind
57 views • 1 day ago

A general discussion on Lifi technology with dod and the global implementation of AI, automation, etc. also the scary facts surrounding digital twins as software performance bots of machine learning robots doing jobs. So much hinges on the elites replicating the existent world on digital formats through data bases.

Here are google searches to prove my points as it’s out in the open it’s just few swept search for why things are happening the way it is around them.

leds were pushed globally for lifi technology department of defense - Google Search

 


dod and AI - Google Search

Blessings to you all!

nanotechnologyautomationdodmachine learninglight fidelity
