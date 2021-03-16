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PATRIOTS IN TUNE Show #325: Toots Sweet ~&~ Jewels Jones 3/15/2021
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30 views • March 16, 2021
👄 LIVE broadcast/talk show where politics, music & laughter collide!!👅
Patriots In Tune is a talk show dedicated to protecting free speech and the right to uncensored political dialogue. Our discussions push against propaganda and disinformation campaigns that sway political opinions and create division within our communities.
***Disclaimer: The opinions and views of our guests DO NOT necessarily reflect the opinions and views of the "Patriots In Tune" channel.
PATRIOTS IN TUNE channel hosted by Toots Sweet and the lovely Jewels Jones.
Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri 7:00pm EST/4:00pm EST and Wed's from 12:00pm EST/9:00am PST
Donate To Us!
PayPal:
https://www.paypal.me/PatriotsInTune
Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/PatriotsInTune
Patriots In Tune is a talk show dedicated to protecting free speech and the right to uncensored political dialogue. Our discussions push against propaganda and disinformation campaigns that sway political opinions and create division within our communities.
***Disclaimer: The opinions and views of our guests DO NOT necessarily reflect the opinions and views of the "Patriots In Tune" channel.
PATRIOTS IN TUNE channel hosted by Toots Sweet and the lovely Jewels Jones.
Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri 7:00pm EST/4:00pm EST and Wed's from 12:00pm EST/9:00am PST
Donate To Us!
PayPal:
https://www.paypal.me/PatriotsInTune
Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/PatriotsInTune
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