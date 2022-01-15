Lord Don't Move The Mountain - Mahalia Jackson

Lord, don't move the mountain

Give me the strength to climb

Lord, don't move my stumbling blocks

But lead me all around



Lord, don't move the mountain

Give me the strength to climb

Lord, don't move my stumbling blocks

But lead me all around



Our cares we bring unto you

You told us, Lord, that we could

You promised to help those who help themself

And I believe that you'll have mercy, Lord



Lord don't you move the mountain

Just give me strength to climb

Lord don't move my stumbling block

But lead me around



The way may not be easy

You didn't say, Lord, that it would be

For when our tribulations get too light

We tend to stray from Thee

Have mercy



Please don't move the mountain

Just give me strength to climb

Lord don't move my stumbling block

But lead your child all around