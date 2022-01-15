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Lord Don't Move The Mountain - Mahalia Jackson
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78 views • January 15, 2022
Lord, don't move the mountain
Give me the strength to climb
Lord, don't move my stumbling blocks
But lead me all around
Lord, don't move the mountain
Give me the strength to climb
Lord, don't move my stumbling blocks
But lead me all around
Our cares we bring unto you
You told us, Lord, that we could
You promised to help those who help themself
And I believe that you'll have mercy, Lord
Lord don't you move the mountain
Just give me strength to climb
Lord don't move my stumbling block
But lead me around
The way may not be easy
You didn't say, Lord, that it would be
For when our tribulations get too light
We tend to stray from Thee
Have mercy
Please don't move the mountain
Just give me strength to climb
Lord don't move my stumbling block
But lead your child all around
Give me the strength to climb
Lord, don't move my stumbling blocks
But lead me all around
Lord, don't move the mountain
Give me the strength to climb
Lord, don't move my stumbling blocks
But lead me all around
Our cares we bring unto you
You told us, Lord, that we could
You promised to help those who help themself
And I believe that you'll have mercy, Lord
Lord don't you move the mountain
Just give me strength to climb
Lord don't move my stumbling block
But lead me around
The way may not be easy
You didn't say, Lord, that it would be
For when our tribulations get too light
We tend to stray from Thee
Have mercy
Please don't move the mountain
Just give me strength to climb
Lord don't move my stumbling block
But lead your child all around
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