© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE BATTLE IS ALREADY WON - IT IS IMPOSSIBLE TO LOSE - 3 (THREE) BILLION PEOPLE CLAIM VICTORY
Follow
0
Share
Report
60 views • September 16, 2021
THE BATTLE IS ALREADY WON - IT IS IMPOSSIBLE TO LOSE - 3 (THREE) BILLION PEOPLE CLAIM VICTORY AND HAVE BEEN AND WILL CONTINUE GIVING THANKS FOR YOU AND THEMSELVES AND FOR FAMILY AND FOR THE TRUTH THAT IS INERRANT AND INFALLIBLE AND SETS THEM FREE AND ALL WHO BELIEVE BY FAITH ALONE IN JESUS CHRIST LIVING GOD
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.