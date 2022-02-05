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BREAKING: Jab INDUCED HIV! - NEW HIV "Variant" FRAUD EXPOSED!
Slawomir Slowianin
Slawomir Slowianin
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321 views • February 05, 2022
BREAKING: Jab INDUCED HIV! - NEW HIV "Variant" FRAUD EXPOSED!

Josh Sigurdson reports on the massive news now coming out of the Financial Times as a Netherlands scientist has found a so-called "new HIV variant" that's far more harmful than normal HIV. Let's keep in mind that HIV is literally just an autoimmune disorder caused by the bioweapons we call "vaccines."
As AZT was spread to kill countless people and call it "AIDS," the jabs are being used to cause severe life threatening autoimmune disorders which they call an "HIV variant" or a "covid variant."
This is more evidence that we can connect to the massive DARPA leak via Project Veritas that came out in January, regarding Fauci's connection to Ecohealth Alliance and the NIAID's work with the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

HIV is a fraud and certainly NOT the cause of AIDS. The death jab can give you VAIDS, for sure.

source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hn5QNb9C1lyd/
Keywords
plandemiccovidhoaxnomasksheepwearmaskscrimesagainsthumanitycoronavirusiscommoncoldcovid19isnwowakethefuckupfucknewnormal
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