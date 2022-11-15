Create New Account
Montagem do Copo da Vida 2
Published 14 days ago

Conheça a Nova Ciência do Plasma, desenvolvida pelo Físico Nuclear M. T. Keshe, através do Ethos da Fundação Keshe.

Saiba mais!


• Site da Fundação Keshe

https://keshe.foundation/


• Site da Comunidade Brasileira da FK Brasil

https://keshebrasil.wordpress.com/


• Grupo Telegram Oficial do Brasil

https://t.me/keshe_brasil


• Grupo Oficial no Facebook

Keshe Foundation Língua Portuguesa ( KFSSI)

https://bit.ly/FB_GrupoKeshePT


• Perfil da Comunidade Brasileira da Fundação Keshe no Instagram:

https://instagram.com/keshebrasil?utm_medium=copy_link


• Canal YouTube da Fundação Keshe

https://bit.ly/YouTube_KFSSI


• Wiki da Fundação Keshe

https://en.kfwiki.org - Em inglês


• Perfil da Comunidade Brasileira da Fundação Keshe no TikTok:

http://tiktok.com/@keshebrasil

