Alien Stories from QHHT Hypnosis Sessions with Karen Li - Q & A - Part 2 of 2

Part 2 of 2. Karen Li has Q & A with our Meetup group. Karen been practicing spiritual regression therapy with QHHT (Quantum Healing Hypnosis Technique), Shamanic Hypnosis and spiritual release treatment in Vancouver for over 8 years. She is passionate about helping people to deal with any subconscious setbacks on higher energy and a spiritual level and she's gifted with the understanding of energy channeling. As a facilitator, she cultivates space for her trance-induced clients to rediscover themselves so the truth can take flight.





So far over 70 satisfied clients gave her practice Crossbigsea Hypnosis 5-Star reviews on Google. Karen's website is www.crossbigseahypnosis.com





Karen is dedicated to taking part of the force to increase the vibration level of the New Earth. “For every person I heal, the Earth lightens.”





I first met Karen in 2012 when she was in my meditation group. In this video she credits me with introducing her to hypnosis and now she is working as a hypnotist.





This was Meetup meeting with 18 people at https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-et-contact/events/297215823/





Please do download any of my videos and copy them to your own channel to spread the word. There's no copyright issue.





Join our Meetup and be in our Zoom videos! https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-alien-contact





All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" and scroll down.

Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/

Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe

Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/





My website: http://www.brianruhe.ca

https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353

https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe

https://vk.com/brianruhe





MP3 audios and video at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe

My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome

Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/194226686@N07

https://www.instagram.com/brianaruhe/





My three books are available at Amazon.

https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe&crid=1ZU2U0DOIY0QG&sprefix=%2Caps%2C101&ref=nb_sb_ss_recent_1_0_recent





Phone into Brian Ruhe's live radio show at 1-603-635-4946 any Tuesday from 6-8 pm EST at Studio B at https://revolution.radio