BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

WE NEED INDEMNITY
We Are The News OHIO
We Are The News OHIO
32 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
314 views • May 22, 2021
All negative side effects aside, the point that seems to cohttps://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/73082865-c784-4966-802c-ffac51303016https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/73082865-c784-4966-802c-ffac51303016ntinue to evade people, which shuts every other argument down, is that these vaccines admittedly do NOTHING to prevent spreading or contracting Covid-19.

The ONLY thing this vaccine does (straight from Dr. Anthony Fauci's own mouth) is reduce symptoms when you do catch the virus.
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/73082865-c784-4966-802c-ffac51303016
So why the lotteries? Why rush into arbitrarily vaccinating the vulnerable and children when there have been no studies to prove that they are suddenly safe for these demographics, spare for the passage of a couple of months time.

Bottom line is that WE are THE trials and we are actively being experimented with in real time.

Yet, all the vaccine is effectively doing is turning those who get it into a super spreader when they walk around not realizing that they are sick. With that said, this cough syrup in a needle effectively doing more harm than good.

It's really a simple cause and effect scenario, no science even required.

More Info:
https://www.wearethenewsoh.org/
https://www.wearethenewsusa.com/
Keywords
vaccinesdeathpoisonholocaustvaxjohnsonmodernapfizerbillgatescovid19covidmrnaanthonyfauciwearethenewsohiowearethenewswearethenewsoh
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Ashwagandha: The timeless herb fusing ancient wisdom and modern wellness

Ashwagandha: The timeless herb fusing ancient wisdom and modern wellness

Ava Grace
Study Links Higher-Dose Vitamin D to Better Cognition in Adults With MCI and Poor Sleep

Study Links Higher-Dose Vitamin D to Better Cognition in Adults With MCI and Poor Sleep

Coco Somers
How fear itself fuels the agony of inflammatory bowel disease

How fear itself fuels the agony of inflammatory bowel disease

Ava Grace
The healing power of Jasmine essential oil: A comprehensive guide

The healing power of Jasmine essential oil: A comprehensive guide

Laura Harris
Democrats press CDC director over Trump order giving parents more vaccine choice

Democrats press CDC director over Trump order giving parents more vaccine choice

Cassie B.
UT Austin Study Links 10 Minutes of Daily Exercise to Deeper Sleep

UT Austin Study Links 10 Minutes of Daily Exercise to Deeper Sleep

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy