Biden faces criticism abroad as baby formula shortage, inflation create issues ahead of US midterms

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Biden's approval rating is at its lowest since taking office, sitting at just 39 per cent in favour of the job he's doing, with issues including the baby formula shortage and inflation weighing down on his presidency.
Jennifer Johnson reports.
For more info, please go to https://globalnews.ca