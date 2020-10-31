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Shocking allegations about elite Australian soldiers during Afghanistan war
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Buzzand_NZ
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31 views • October 31, 2020
An explosive edition of 60 MINUTES will expose shocking allegations about the conduct of some of Australia’s elite soldiers during the conflict in Afghanistan. After two years of exhaustive research, award-winning journalists Nick McKenzie and Chris Masters will reveal unpalatable truths about a group of men Australians think of as heroes. They’re elite soldiers from the Special Air Service (SAS) and Commando regiments who fought in the Australia’s longest war. While it’s not in dispute the men put their lives on the line for their country, what is questioned is the way a small number of them did battle. Damning allegations from fellow soldiers claim the men routinely took the law into their own hands and committed what could amount to serious war crimes, including the execution of innocent civilians and detainees. This story is a joint investigation by the Sydney Morning Herald, The Age and 60 MINUTES.
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afghanistanwar crimesaustralian sas
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