Alex Jones 12/01/23 w/ Steve Kirsch ,MH70 Jet Plane Report & Jay Dyer ,Jamie Hanshaw

Emergency Information! Tune In NOW! High-Level Government Whistleblower Confirms Covid Vax Killing Millions! — FRIDAY 12/01/23. New Zealand has removed a high-level administrator, who oversaw the entire government database from his position, after he went public with the proof that between 17-24% of people that took the Pfizer/Moderna shots were dead in one year! Tune in as Alex Jones lays out smoking gun of global depopulation. Ladies & gentlemen, we caught them red-handed! Top investigative journalist Steve Kirsch joins the broadcast to break down this huge revelation down and much more!

