FULL SHOW: Vaccine Regret Gets Real – As COVID Vaccine Injuries Begin To Mount Up Vaxxed Individuals Begin To Speak Out

Joe Biden was allowed to speak to the public today and the Democrats most likely immediately regretted it. He continues to suggest we should end the 2nd Amendment. He gets two Democratic candidates in Pennsylvania names and positions confused. Worst of all, he "cat calls a 9-year-old girl. The level of child grooming the left is currently engaged in is reaching unreal levels. Not only do they promote the sexual grooming and mutilation of children, but they also then deny they did it and try to erase the evidence. We are then joined by Jane Adams who is voicing concern and regret after taking the covid vaccine and we take calls from others who have the same regrets and concerns.