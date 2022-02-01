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TYRANNY IN AUSTRIA! - ALL Jabs To Be Mandatory? - Stand Up NOW!
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1418 views • February 01, 2022
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent news out of Austria of the bioethicist Christiane Druml, lawyer and chair of the Austrian federal Bioethics Commission calling for all vaccines including measles and the flu to be mandatory with threat of imprisonment or fine.
It was always going to get worse forever if people didn't fight. Why wouldn't it get worse? Why wouldn't tyrannical control freaks go for the throat and do whatever they could to constantly grow the size and scope of their power if no one is willing to fight back?
With the recent covid vaccine mandate passed which made Austria the first country in Europe to mandate getting the jab or face fines and/or prison time, millions are in grave danger.
If this is happening in Austria, it will come to a place near you soon as well. What then?
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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2022
http://wamsurvival.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
JOIN US At Anarchapulco 2022:
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OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent news out of Austria of the bioethicist Christiane Druml, lawyer and chair of the Austrian federal Bioethics Commission calling for all vaccines including measles and the flu to be mandatory with threat of imprisonment or fine.
It was always going to get worse forever if people didn't fight. Why wouldn't it get worse? Why wouldn't tyrannical control freaks go for the throat and do whatever they could to constantly grow the size and scope of their power if no one is willing to fight back?
With the recent covid vaccine mandate passed which made Austria the first country in Europe to mandate getting the jab or face fines and/or prison time, millions are in grave danger.
If this is happening in Austria, it will come to a place near you soon as well. What then?
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
FIND US on Gettr HERE:
https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2022
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