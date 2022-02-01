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TYRANNY IN AUSTRIA! - ALL Jabs To Be Mandatory? - Stand Up NOW!
World Alternative Media
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent news out of Austria of the bioethicist Christiane Druml, lawyer and chair of the Austrian federal Bioethics Commission calling for all vaccines including measles and the flu to be mandatory with threat of imprisonment or fine.
It was always going to get worse forever if people didn't fight. Why wouldn't it get worse? Why wouldn't tyrannical control freaks go for the throat and do whatever they could to constantly grow the size and scope of their power if no one is willing to fight back?
With the recent covid vaccine mandate passed which made Austria the first country in Europe to mandate getting the jab or face fines and/or prison time, millions are in grave danger.

If this is happening in Austria, it will come to a place near you soon as well. What then?

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World Alternative Media
2022
Keywords
healthfreedomvaccinesnewspoliticsscienceflupolice statevaccinenwoconspiracytyrannyaustriamandatevoluntaryismjabjosh sigurdsoncoronaviruscovid19covidwam
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