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【Ukraine Rescue】03/13/2022 The NFSC’s freshly ground coffee attracted numerous journalists from the international media. We told them, “We are the new Chinese who are fighting the Communists, the Communists are the root cause of all humanitarian disasters in the world. Taking down the CCP is the necessity to preserve humanity.” French war correspondent Emma Ball-Greene listened and expressed her support, saying, “I don’t want to get killed by a Chinese crazy person, but I’m saying it, fxxx that Party!”