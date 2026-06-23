The barbaric Brumby Cull in Australia's Kosciuszko National Park with Sarah Michaels and Mike Ryan.

This is not The World Today or The Protagonists. I am trying to bring to the attention of the Global community a cause that we are fighting for. If you are able, can you forward this to one and all.





Thank you,





Mike Ryan





PS. The World Today will be back soon.





Brumby Cull in Kosciuszko National Park.





There is a cruel aerial cull occurring in the Kosciuszko National Park as part of a plan to drastically reduce the park's brumby population. This is not a good look for the Australian national character should I say the politicians and so called environmental and animal welfare groups that support it. The Brumby Action Group, is a not for profit association of some 25,000 members whose purpose is the preservation and conservation of wild-living brumbies, their habitat and ecosystems, acknowledging the heritage value of these magnificent animals.





Our guest is Sarah Michaels, from the Brumby Action Group.





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