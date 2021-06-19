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FULL SHOW: Worldwide Elite Plan to Conquer Earth, Collapse Global Economy and Buy It Up for Pennies
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910 views • June 19, 2021
Mike Pence gets a taste of what is coming for Washington D.C. traitors as he is heckled, booed, and called a ‘traitor’ while speaking at a conservative conference. The corporate government world takeover has never been more obvious, but the question is will the people accept it or reject it. The hatred that fills the heart of liberals is hurting civilization, a new Harvard scientist is now explaining. Owen Shroyer continues to expose the corrupt D.C. corporate establishment and their fake news agents. Frank Cavanagh joins for the Headbangers Hour on Open Line Friday.
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