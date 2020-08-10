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The Political Need for Euroicism
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57 views • August 10, 2020
The concept of religion is as ancient as human culture. Every stone-age hunter-gatherer society throughout the world had some form of religion. Religious beliefs fulfil certain basic human needs. These needs are philosophical, moral, spiritual and psychological for the individual but religion also fulfils wider societal needs. Particularly in ancient cultures, religion played an important political and social role in maintaining and strengthening unity within tribal, ethnic and national communities. The indigenous religions and pantheistic mythologies of ancient Europe where inherently nationalistic and extolled the virtue of ethnocentric heroism.
Euroicism on Minds: https://www.minds.com/euroicism/
Euroicism on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/keyS9mr5wxtK/
Euroicism on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Euroicism:9
Euroicism on Rumble:https://rumble.com/c/c-754137
Euroicism on Gab: https://gab.com/Euroicism
Euroicism on Goyimtv.tv: https://www.goyimtv.tv/channel/2458103774/Euroicism/videos
Euroicism on Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@Euroicism
Euroicism on Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/user143132062
Euroicism on Minds: https://www.minds.com/euroicism/
Euroicism on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/keyS9mr5wxtK/
Euroicism on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Euroicism:9
Euroicism on Rumble:https://rumble.com/c/c-754137
Euroicism on Gab: https://gab.com/Euroicism
Euroicism on Goyimtv.tv: https://www.goyimtv.tv/channel/2458103774/Euroicism/videos
Euroicism on Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@Euroicism
Euroicism on Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/user143132062
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