U.S. works to prevent Israel's war with Hamas from expanding

Prior to Hamas’ attack on Israeli civilians last Saturday, Saudi Arabia was working towards a major deal with Israel that would have normalized diplomatic relations between the two countries. But while those talks have stalled amid the ongoing war between Hamas and Israel, they are by no means over. Dan Perry, the former AP editor for Europe, Mideast and Africa, joined MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle to discuss efforts to prevent Israel’s war with Hamas from expanding internationally.







Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update





Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html



