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Nov 15 - The Kyle Rittenhouse Trail clown show, OSHA Mandate HALTED
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17 views • November 16, 2021
Prices continue to skyrocket on everything!
The supply chain crisis has only gotten worse since the Biden Administration dumped over $500,000,000 dollars into “solving” the problem.
Biden’s Approval rating plummets
The Kyle Rittenhouse Trail is a complete circus complete with a incompetent idiot prosecutor who has done nothing other than lie about almost everything related to what went down that night.
A Federal count has put a halt on Biden’s unconstitutional, illegal, and tyrannical vax mandate that he was trying to get OSHA to impose.
Please make sure to follow my backup YouTube channel as the censors are hard at work already and they could take down the primary channel at any time! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-546077
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChYm-IQjOGqnINlMPVTSuhw
BACKUP YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Mewe - https://mewe.com/i/patriotnation1
Freedom.Fan - https://www.freedom.fan/business/detail/PatriotNation
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0rFfqEEiLO1v/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/patriotnationlive
The supply chain crisis has only gotten worse since the Biden Administration dumped over $500,000,000 dollars into “solving” the problem.
Biden’s Approval rating plummets
The Kyle Rittenhouse Trail is a complete circus complete with a incompetent idiot prosecutor who has done nothing other than lie about almost everything related to what went down that night.
A Federal count has put a halt on Biden’s unconstitutional, illegal, and tyrannical vax mandate that he was trying to get OSHA to impose.
Please make sure to follow my backup YouTube channel as the censors are hard at work already and they could take down the primary channel at any time! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-546077
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChYm-IQjOGqnINlMPVTSuhw
BACKUP YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Mewe - https://mewe.com/i/patriotnation1
Freedom.Fan - https://www.freedom.fan/business/detail/PatriotNation
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0rFfqEEiLO1v/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/patriotnationlive
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