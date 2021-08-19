© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I WILL ENTER YOUR HOME AND BEAT YOU UP TO SAVE YOUR LIFE! - Signed: Worldwide Police
Follow
1
Share
Report
114 views • August 19, 2021
When it was mandated that Police can enter your home and slap you around to save you life, you should have known, this is not about your health, this is about Totalitarian Control!
Sharing this again from Oracle Films. A call to action that is so powerful, you cannot see this and not have the fire in your belly to rise… to stand now for our children, if you don’t stand now it will be too late.
…SO RISE NOW!
‘We all place ourselves in danger to one degree or another when we stand up, but we place our children and grandchildren in even greater danger when we don’t
Sharing this again from Oracle Films. A call to action that is so powerful, you cannot see this and not have the fire in your belly to rise… to stand now for our children, if you don’t stand now it will be too late.
…SO RISE NOW!
‘We all place ourselves in danger to one degree or another when we stand up, but we place our children and grandchildren in even greater danger when we don’t
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.