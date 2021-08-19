I WILL ENTER YOUR HOME AND BEAT YOU UP TO SAVE YOUR LIFE! - Signed: Worldwide Police

When it was mandated that Police can enter your home and slap you around to save you life, you should have known, this is not about your health, this is about Totalitarian Control!



Sharing this again from Oracle Films. A call to action that is so powerful, you cannot see this and not have the fire in your belly to rise… to stand now for our children, if you don’t stand now it will be too late.

…SO RISE NOW!

‘We all place ourselves in danger to one degree or another when we stand up, but we place our children and grandchildren in even greater danger when we don’t