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Soldier Girl Eaten Alive by Reptilians
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522 views • September 22, 2021
Super soldier Apollymi Mandylion recounts past and current duty as a high ability but unruly soldier of the secret space, super soldier program, which is apparently run by very sadistic people in the shadow government (which I believe are the reptilians (serpents) that are Satan). This is an excerpt from Super Soldier Talk channel on Rumble. For the full interview see the link below or visit James Rink at the SuperSoldierTalk.com.
https://rumble.com/vmknxx-super-soldier-talk-with-apollymi-project-crest-carbon-section-13-32-c.html
Text from the full movie: Apollymi Mandylion, is a super soldier hybrid created by Dark Fleet and the ICC. She has been recruited in to Projects Crest (stargate), Carbon, Section 13 32-C, Ashwet (children of god) Aryan ET project at Camp Livingston, SSP related, super solider related, inner earth contactee, Project Mind Control, Project MK Ultra, Project Blue Book (section 3 et DNA analysis), and helped military with ET technology understanding of various missions both dimensional and off world.
shapeshifter, reptilian, reptilian shapeshifter, devil, alien, demon, news, United States, alien abduction, black ops, secret society, bible, David Icke, demonic distortion, zero point energy, eternal, biowarfare, MK Ultra, mind control, technology, time travel, Drako, timeline, CERN, chrononaut, black ops, deep state, gang stalking, targeted individual, raptor,
https://rumble.com/vmknxx-super-soldier-talk-with-apollymi-project-crest-carbon-section-13-32-c.html
Text from the full movie: Apollymi Mandylion, is a super soldier hybrid created by Dark Fleet and the ICC. She has been recruited in to Projects Crest (stargate), Carbon, Section 13 32-C, Ashwet (children of god) Aryan ET project at Camp Livingston, SSP related, super solider related, inner earth contactee, Project Mind Control, Project MK Ultra, Project Blue Book (section 3 et DNA analysis), and helped military with ET technology understanding of various missions both dimensional and off world.
shapeshifter, reptilian, reptilian shapeshifter, devil, alien, demon, news, United States, alien abduction, black ops, secret society, bible, David Icke, demonic distortion, zero point energy, eternal, biowarfare, MK Ultra, mind control, technology, time travel, Drako, timeline, CERN, chrononaut, black ops, deep state, gang stalking, targeted individual, raptor,
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