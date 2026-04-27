🇮🇷📹 Iran’s AI videos turn to Minecraft to roast Trump

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The new music video made by the GANDOCRAFT team portrays Trump as the devil himself, with the new slogan being “Make Satan Great Again.”
The viral clip highlights that there’s nothing Christ-like about the president – surrounded by demons, war, and blood money.
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