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🔴 LIVE Aug 22, 2023: Doctors' Forum: What's the truth about COVID, “vaccines,” mRNA transfection, & recovery?
Truth Action Project - TAP
Truth Action Project - TAP
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107 views • August 25, 2023

In this 90-minute discussion with Dr. Bryan Ardis, John Beaudoin, Dr. Henry Ealy, Dr. G. Joseph Fitzgerald, and Dr. Kevin Stillwagon, we will ask our panelists to weigh in on the topic question: “What is the truth about COVID, infections, 'vaccines,' mRNA transfection, and recovery?"


░▒▓► Register to join on Zoom: Tinyurl.com/Aug-22-2023-TAP-Forum ◄▓▒░
► Links to watch live: TruthActionProject.org/Socials :
► Streaming live on DLive, Facebook, Kick, Rumble, Telegram, Twitch, Twitter, and Youtube:
• DLive: https://www.dlive.tv/TruthActionProject
• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TAPAction
• Kick: https://www.kick.com/TruthActionProject
• Rumble: https://www.rumble.com/tapaction
• Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/TruthActionProject
• Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/TAP_Action
• Telegram: https://t.me/tapaction
• Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@TAP_Action/streams
► Posted right afterwards on Bitchute, Brighteon, and Odysee:
• Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/tapaction
• Brighteon: https://www.brighteon .com/channels/tapaction (delete the space before ".com" as Facebook bans this site)
• Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TAPAction:5
═══════════════════════════
Where are we today? We’ll talk about:
• SARS-CoV-2 origins and the federal COVID response
• Suppression of early treatment protocols
• The introduction of emergency use authorization of untested products that are increasingly well-known to be deadly and defective
• Unprecedented lockdowns, causing major economic and social disruptions
• The “counter-attack” — medical, educational, and legal; and
• Where do we go from here?
Our guest speakers will help us know what truth action projects are most needed for raising awareness and fighting back against what appears to be a COVID Big Lie and an emerging techno-totalitarianism.
═══════════════════════════
► Sign up for the TAP Newsletter and special announcements at http://TruthActionProject.org/Subscribe
► Please make a tax-deductible donation to help keep us going and growing at http://TruthActionProject.org/Donate. Become a TAP Member by making a recurring donation 
Keywords
immunitymaskvaccinationvaccineimmuneshotcovidmrna
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy