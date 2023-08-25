Create New Account
🔴 LIVE Aug 22, 2023: Doctors' Forum: What's the truth about COVID, “vaccines,” mRNA transfection, & recovery?
Truth Action Project - TAP
In this 90-minute discussion with Dr. Bryan Ardis, John Beaudoin, Dr. Henry Ealy, Dr. G. Joseph Fitzgerald, and Dr. Kevin Stillwagon, we will ask our panelists to weigh in on the topic question: “What is the truth about COVID, infections, 'vaccines,' mRNA transfection, and recovery?"


Where are we today? We’ll talk about:
• SARS-CoV-2 origins and the federal COVID response
• Suppression of early treatment protocols
• The introduction of emergency use authorization of untested products that are increasingly well-known to be deadly and defective
• Unprecedented lockdowns, causing major economic and social disruptions
• The “counter-attack” — medical, educational, and legal; and
• Where do we go from here?
Our guest speakers will help us know what truth action projects are most needed for raising awareness and fighting back against what appears to be a COVID Big Lie and an emerging techno-totalitarianism.
